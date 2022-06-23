UPDATE: Green Alert canceled for missing veteran from Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Michael Thomas Segich has been found safe, according to the Madison Police Department. The Green Alert is canceled.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing at-risk veteran.
A Green Alert was issued for 43-year-old Michael Thomas Segich.
He was last seen June 22 at 3:30 p.m. leaving his residence on Madison's west side.
Authorities say his family hasn't heard from him since.
Segich was driving a 2009 silver Toyota Camry with a WI license plate 382-TJW. There is a white oval sticker that says IRQ on the left rear bumper.
Police ay he "likes to frequent hotels," particularly in the Wisconsin Dells area. They're asking for people to check local hotels for the vehicle.
If you see him, call police at 608-255-2345