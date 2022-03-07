UPDATE: Green County authorities identify man killed in car vs. semi crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a crash Monday morning.
According to a news release from the GCSO, Mark Brummel, 57, of South Wayne died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.
An initial investigation showed the semi, driven by Darien man David Schutt, 70, crossed the center line due to icy conditions and collided with Brummel's car.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- One man died Monday morning after a car vs. semi crash in Green County.
According to an incident report from the Green County Sheriff's Department, a 57-year-old man was driving his Buick sedan eastbound on State Highway 11 in the town of Cadiz when he collided with a semi truck traveling west.
The truck driver was uninjured. The Buick driver has not yet been identified due to the ongoing investigation.
GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked because of a two vehicle crash west of Monroe Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reported at about 4:15 a.m. WIS 11 is blocked in both directions between Cadiz Spring Road and County M.
ALTERNATE ROUTE: Eastbound WIS 11 traffic follow WIS 81 Northbound to County M. Head southbound on County M back to WIS 11 Westbound. Eastbound traffic follow reverse.
The Green County Sheriff's Office is responding to the crash. Traffic is expected to be impacted through the early morning commute.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.