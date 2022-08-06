 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Green county man found safe

  • Updated
John Svendsen

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to officials, John Svendsen was found safe Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reported in a release just before 11:45 a.m. Svendsen was located safe.

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for John Svendsen, who wandered away Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities said Svendsen was last seen east of Argyle near West Point Road around 4 p.m. Saturday. He left his truck in the roadway on West Point Road and walked away. 

He is diabetic, and authorities said they believe he had low blood sugar Saturday afternoon. 

The 70-year-old man is 5'10" and weighs 185 lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Svendsen was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a ballcap. 

If you have seen Svendsen or know where he is, call 911 or the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.

