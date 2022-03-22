UPDATE: Hart Road bridge will reopen to one lane Wednesday morning

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation told 27 News the Hart Road bridge will partially reopen Wednesday morning.
State inspectors examined the bridge's integrity Tuesday, after a semi caught fire underneath the bridge. They determined it would remain closed overnight and reopen to one lane Wednesday morning.
Plans for repairs are pending.
-----
UPDATE (WKOW) -- A semi-truck caught fire underneath a bridge on I-39/90 near Beloit Tuesday morning.
The fire was first reported at about 3:45 a.m. near Hart Road. Lanes were closed as crews responded.
No injuries were reported.
Wisconsin State Patrol officials told 27 News that the main concern was the integrity of the bridge. An inspector was on scene Tuesday morning to check it out.
It was determined that the bridge on Hart Road will remain closed for several days.
------
BELOIT (WKOW) -- The right lane of I-39/90 Southbound near Hart Road north of Beloit is closed due to a semi-truck fire.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the fire started around 3:45 Tuesday morning.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, there has been no update on injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.