UPDATE: Herbert has been found safe; the Silver Alert has been canceled

  • Updated
thumbnail_Schmiedel.jpg

BROOKFIELD (WKOW) — Town of Brookfield Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Herbert Schmiedel, 91, of Brookfield.

Schmiedel was last seen Tuesday morning. When his wife woke up, she saw that Herbert and his vehicle were gone. He does not have a cell phone with him, and there is no known location that he would travel to.

Schmiedel is described as a white male who is 5'3" and 150 lbs, with white hair and hazel eyes. There is no information on what he was last seen wearing.

Schmiedel drives a gray 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with Wisconsin plates 986WXN.

thumbnail_2018+Gray+Hyundai+Santa+Fe.jpg

If you have information on Schmiedel's whereabouts, contact the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.

