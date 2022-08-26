UPDATE: Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A home invasion suspect was shot and killed on Madison's north side early Thursday morning.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes spoke to reporters at 9 a.m. and said a man tried to force his way into a home in the 1700 block of Packers Avenue.
A man, woman and child were inside the home when the suspect wearing a mask broke in.
Police said the homeowner shot and killed the suspect.
The homeowner is cooperating with police in the investigation.
Earlier this week, there was another home invasion in about half a mile away in Madison where two people were tied up. Police are not sure if these crimes are connected.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight weapons violation.
MPD said in a news release, this is in the 1700 block of Packers Avenue.
They were called there at about 2:30 a.m.
No other information has been released.