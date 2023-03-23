 Skip to main content
Update: HWY 12 near Deerfield clear after 3-vehicle crash

  • Updated
Crash MGN

UPDATE (WKOW) — Highway 12 is now clear, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

DEERFIELD (WKOW) — Highway 12 is closed at Oak Park Road in Deerfield after a three-vehicle crash, according to a Dane County Dispatch official.

The official said the crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. 

No injuries have been reported at this time, the official said. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the roadway to stay closed for at least two hours. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

