Update: HWY 12 near Deerfield clear after 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — Highway 12 is now clear, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
DEERFIELD (WKOW) — Highway 12 is closed at Oak Park Road in Deerfield after a three-vehicle crash, according to a Dane County Dispatch official.
The official said the crash occurred around 12:15 p.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time, the official said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the roadway to stay closed for at least two hours.
This is a developing story that will be updated.