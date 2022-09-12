 Skip to main content
UPDATE: HWY 151 reopens following crash near Mineral Point

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes on HWY 151 are reopened following a crash near Mineral Point Monday evening. 

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said the crash was cleared by 10 p.m.

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to a crash on HWY 151 near Mineral Point Monday evening.

Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded a call about a single-vehicle crash around 4:45 p.m. on the northbound side of HWY 151 at mile marker 33.

Iowa County Emergency Management said a semi crashed and to "use caution in the area."

