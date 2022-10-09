UPDATE: HWY 51 in Rock County back open after crash with injuries

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Highway 51 at Blackbridge Road is open again after a Sunday night crash, Rock County Communications officials tell 27 News.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash happened at 9:20 p.m.
Janesville Police Lt. Joshua Norem tells 27 News a 41-year-old Janesville man was driving southbound on Highway 51 when he crossed the median, striking several light poles and hit another vehicle, causing it to roll over.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a 51-year-old Janesville woman was brought to the hospital. She is expected to survive.
Norem says the 41-year-old Janesville man was arrested for OWI 3rd Offense Causing Injury.
The road was shut down for about an hour and a half while authorities were on scene of the crash.