Update: Hydraulic fluid leak closed E. Johnson St. in Madison Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison fire crews helped clean up a major thoroughfare on the isthmus after a slippery fluid was spilled Monday afternoon.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the fluid -- which was believed to be hydraulic fluid from a large vehicle -- spilled on East Johnson Street between Brearly and Ingersoll streets around 3:40 p.m.

The fluid was leaked in a trail across both lanes of the one-way road.

The roadway was shut down for around one hour as sand and street sweepers came in to clean up the fluid.

Schuster believes the fluid didn't spread to nearby waterways or storm drains.