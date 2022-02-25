 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: I-39/90 cleared after single vehicle rollover

  • Updated
Crash

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash has been cleared as of 3:45 a.m. Friday.

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- The right shoulder is blocked on I-39/90 southbound due to a single vehicle rollover crash.

According to Dane County officials, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning near mile marker 155.

Cambridge Fire and Wisconsin State Patrol were sent to the scene, there have been no injuries reported so far.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update with any new information.

Tags

Recommended for you