UPDATE: I-39/90 cleared after single vehicle rollover

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash has been cleared as of 3:45 a.m. Friday.
CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- The right shoulder is blocked on I-39/90 southbound due to a single vehicle rollover crash.
According to Dane County officials, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning near mile marker 155.
Cambridge Fire and Wisconsin State Patrol were sent to the scene, there have been no injuries reported so far.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update with any new information.