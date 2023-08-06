UPDATE: I-94 semi-truck fire incident has been cleared

UPDATE (WKOW) The Wisconsin State Patrol has confirmed that the incident has been cleared as of 5 p.m. Sunday and all lanes are open. Traffic is expected to return to normal patterns.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are closed on I-94 Westbound at Hwy 73, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The left lane is closed on I-94 Eastbound.
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rescue teams are working to extinguish a semi-truck that caught fire on I-94 near mile marker 246.
According to Dane County Dispatch, they began receiving calls of the vehicle fire around 11:55 am.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are responding to the scene.
The Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed that the scene is currently active and firefighters are still working to control the fire.
According to a state Department of Transportation road conditions map, I-94 is showing traffic near the fire.
27 News will update when information is available.