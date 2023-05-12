 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Janesville Police arrest wanted man on Memorial Drive

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police arrested a wanted man Friday night on the 300 block of East Memorial Drive after witnesses say they saw him with a gun.

Marquayl Shields, 27, is in jail and faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm.  

Janesville Police and Beloit Police Department SWAT teams responded to an apartment just before 5 p.m., where it was reported Shields had a gun.

Officers say when they arrived, Shields refused to speak with officers, but then later surrendered. 

While searching the apartment, officers found a stolen 9mm handgun. 

Shields was on signature bond through Rock County for fleeing from an officer. He is also on probation for felony theft. 

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Janesville Police are currently working an active investigation in the area of East Memorial Drive and Harding Street.

Janesville Police posted about the incident on Facebook a little after 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as officers try to take a subject into custody.

Stay with 27 News as this is a developing story. More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

