UPDATE: John Larson was found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- John was found safe and is being checked out of a local hospital, according to the Darlington Police Department.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Darlington Police are still searching for 55-year-old Darlington resident John E. Larson.
Darlington PD now says his last known whereabouts were in the southeastern Lafayette County and southwestern Green County (the South Wayne and Browntown regions).
Police are asking farmers to check their field drives and other areas that police wouldn't be able to easily see from the road.
If you see Larson, call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4980.
DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Darlington Police Department (DPD) is asking the public for help in finding Darlington resident John E. Larson.
Larson was reported missing by his family.
Police say he may be driving a 2006 blue Chevy Avalanche with Wisconsin registration EC8924.
Darlington police are asking anyone who has seen him to call them at 608-776-4980.