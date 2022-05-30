UPDATE: Johnson Creek Fire Department extinguish fire near landfill

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Johnson Creek Fire Department along with the help of multiple other departments put out a fire around the Johnson Creek landfill.
According to authorities they were call around 1 p.m. and were on the scene for about an hour and a half.
Fire officials said there were fire hydrants with in a couple hundred feet of the entrance so other fire departments helped deliver the water.
Capt. Craig Cahill of the Johnson Creek Fire Department said the cause is under investigation but not considered suspicious.
An official with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department told 27 News that the Johnson Creek Fire Department is fighting the fire and leading the investigation.
Smoke from the fire can be seen from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera, but it does not appear to be impacting traffic on I-94.
27 News has left a message with the fire department for more information.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more information.