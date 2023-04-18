 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin,
Columbia and Dane. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and
Washington.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and
accumulating hail due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban
and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected
where thunderstorms train. This additional rain will result
in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northern Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown,
Mequon, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Brown Deer, Grafton, Cedarburg,
Port Washington, Jackson, Mayville, Slinger, Columbus,
Saukville, Bayside, Kewaskum, Horicon and Waterloo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

UPDATE: Juneau County highway reopens after closure due to high water

  • Updated
  • 0
Juneau County high water sign

Photo Courtesy: Juneau County Emergency Management/Facebook

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office says County Highway HH is open again.

Deputies say they will continue to monitor the roadway, since the water level is expected to rise again throughout the weekend.

********

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A stretch of County Highway HH north of Lyndon Station is closed because of high water.

The highway is closed north of 54th Street and south of Highway 82. It's likely to remain closed through the weekend, according to a Facebook post by Juneau County Emergency Management. 

That stretch of Highway HH goes over the Lemonweir River, which is a tributary of the Wisconsin River. The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings along parts of the Wisconsin River. This includes the Wisconsin River at the Castle Rock Dam, affecting Juneau and Adams Counties, and the Wisconsin River at Portage.

Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to flooding issues in the state and the potential for more issues to develop.

Tags

Recommended for you