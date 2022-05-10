UPDATE: Jury finds mother, daughter not guilty in reckless homicide trial

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Barrys have been found not guilty for the death of 13-year-old Selah Kaden in Iowa County.
The verdict came down Tuesday night.
----
MINERAL POINT (WKOW) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Laurie and Alexis Barry finished closing arguments Tuesday, and the jury is now deliberating in the mother and daughter's reckless homicide trial.
The Barrys are on trial for the death of 13-year-old Selah Kaden, who died in May 2018.
Authorities say the teen's parents, who resided in North Carolina at the time, had temporarily placed their daughter in the care of the Barry's while they addressed the medical needs of another child.
An autopsy shows the teen sustained blunt force trauma to the head but her cause of death was listed as suffocation.
During prosecution testimony, Selah’s parents — Lisa and David Kaden— took the stand, explaining their daughter's emotional and psychiatric challenge and expressing their trust in the Barrys to take care of their daughter. The Kadens said they were unaware of any issues with her on the day of her death.
"At no time did we think our daughter was in danger," Lisa Kaden said. "We thought this was a continuation of her mental health issues."
Both defendants took the stand as well, giving their account of Selah’s behavioral issues, specifically what they described as “fake fainting,” a behavior her parents say they never had seen happen.
Laurie said two of those episodes took place in short succession on the day she died, but after the second one Selah never stood back up. Laurie and Alexis monitored the girl before eventually contacting emergency services.
When asked directly if she killed, beat, restrained, strangled or suffocated Selah, Laurie said "no" or "never." When Alexis was asked if she held Selah down, so Laurie could suffocate her, she responded “no.”