UPDATE: Kenosha Police refer charges in suspicious death at Kenosha hotel

  • Updated
Police

UPDATE (WKOW) — Kenosha authorities will charge a man for the death of a Kenosha woman. 

Police say they've referred a first degree intentional homicide charge for 29-year-old Timmy Brooks, of Kenosha. Other criminal charges are expected to be referred at a later date. 

He is accused in the death of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchel, who was found in a hotel room Wednesday. 

KENOSHA (WKOW) — Kenosha Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Kenosha woman.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Kenosha Police responded to Wyndham Garden Hotel in Kenosha after staff reported a death. 

The victim — Montreach Mitchell, 30, of Kenosha — was found dead alone in the room.

Police investigators quickly identified a person of interest, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

