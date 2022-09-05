 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lanes back open after fatal crash on Highway 151

  • Updated
crash generic
MGN

UPDATE (WKOW) - All lanes of US 151 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MADISON (WKOW) - One person is dead in Dane County after a crash Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded on Highway 151 at County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol around 3 a.m.

Deputies said a driver had been going southbound on Highway 151 when they went off the road and hit a tree. They died on the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the person's name right now.

Highway 151 has been shut down since 3:10 a.m. and will be closed until at least 7:00 a.m.

Those driving in that direction should re-route to either County Highway V or State Highway 73.

