UPDATE: Lanes back open after fatal crash on Highway 151

UPDATE (WKOW) - All lanes of US 151 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON (WKOW) - One person is dead in Dane County after a crash Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded on Highway 151 at County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol around 3 a.m.
Deputies said a driver had been going southbound on Highway 151 when they went off the road and hit a tree. They died on the scene.
Authorities are not releasing the person's name right now.
Highway 151 has been shut down since 3:10 a.m. and will be closed until at least 7:00 a.m.
Those driving in that direction should re-route to either County Highway V or State Highway 73.