UPDATE: Lanes of I-39/90 southbound reopen in Edgerton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have been reopened after a crash on I 39/90 in Edgerton.
-----
ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes of I-39/90 southbound are blocked at the Rock River in Edgerton due to a crash Thursday morning.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. It's impacting the two left lanes of the Interstate.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-39/90 SB in Newville before the Rock River. The two left lanes are blocked, so expect delays. pic.twitter.com/QKsqchoTZC— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) May 19, 2022
The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.