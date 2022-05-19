 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lanes of I-39/90 southbound reopen in Edgerton

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have been reopened after a crash on I 39/90 in Edgerton.

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes of I-39/90 southbound are blocked at the Rock River in Edgerton due to a crash Thursday morning. 

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. It's impacting the two left lanes of the Interstate. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

