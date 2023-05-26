UPDATE: Lanes of northbound I-39/90 in Madison reopen after vehicle fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of northbound I-39/90 in Madison have reopened after a vehicle fire.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says the fire involved a pickup and its camper. Authorities say it's still unclear how the fire started, but they think it started somewhere in between the truck and the camper.
No injuries were reported.
The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Lanes reopened by 8:45 p.m.
********
MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities closed the two right lanes of northbound I-39/90 on Madison's east side Friday night because of a car fire.
The fire happened between the exits for Highway 30 and Highway 151.
The WisDOT Traffic Management Center sent out an alert around 7:40 p.m. The alert estimated the lanes could be blocked for two hours.