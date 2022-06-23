 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lanes on I-39/90 southbound reopen in Rock County

  • Updated
I-39/90 crash - 6/23

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on I-39/90 near Anderson after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. at the off ramp to Wisconsin 26 northbound and southbound. 

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is on scene. Officials said there were no injuries reported.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.

