UPDATE: Lanes on I-39/90 southbound reopen in Rock County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on I-39/90 near Anderson after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. at the off ramp to Wisconsin 26 northbound and southbound.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is on scene. Officials said there were no injuries reported.
