UPDATE: Lanes open again after crash on eastbound Beltline after West Broadway

UPDATE (WKOW) -- State traffic officials say all lanes are now open after a crash on the eastbound Beltline.
Lanes reopened around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
MADISON (WKOW) -- A crash on the eastbound Beltline has closed the two rightmost lanes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred on US 12/18 at mile marker 264.6 between West Broadway and Monona Drive.
The Monona Police Department is responding to the incident.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within an hour.