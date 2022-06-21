UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on outbound East Washington Avenue

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of East Washington Avenue are now open following a crash that closed the two right lanes.
The lanes were closed for around an hour while the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded.
MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash that's blocking two lanes of East Washington Avenue.
According to a Dane County dispatch official, a call about a crash between a motorcycle and car came in around 8:43 a.m. on outbound East Washington Avenue east of Rethke Avenue.
There is no word on injuries at this time. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the two lanes to be closed for at least two hours.
This is a developing story that will be updated.