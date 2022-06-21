 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on outbound East Washington Avenue

  • Updated
E Wash accident
Courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of East Washington Avenue are now open following a crash that closed the two right lanes.

The lanes were closed for around an hour while the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded. 

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash that's blocking two lanes of East Washington Avenue. 

According to a Dane County dispatch official, a call about a crash between a motorcycle and car came in around 8:43 a.m. on outbound East Washington Avenue east of Rethke Avenue. 

There is no word on injuries at this time. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the two lanes to be closed for at least two hours. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com