UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-39 near Janesville after semi crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say all lanes are now open on southbound I-39.
The lanes reopened around 10:05 p.m. Thursday, according to a WisDOT incident notification. That's nearly nine hours after the crash.
********
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Southbound I-39 near Janesville likely won't regain normal traffic flow until midnight Wednesday, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol Official.
The official said two semis were involved in the crash around 1:15 p.m. Investigators are still working to learn what caused the crash.
One semi was removed, though the other is still in the ditch and corn field.
The official said a work zone was set up, but the delays caused by the two lane closure will likely persist until midnight.
Wisconsin 511 shows there are backups from WIS 11 nearly to Janesville.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation initially expected the roadway to be closed for two hours.