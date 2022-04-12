 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on WIS 11 in Janesville after semi fire

  • Updated
Traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open following a semi-truck fire on Wisconsin 11 in Janesville Tuesday morning.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A lane of Wisconsin 11 eastbound is blocked as emergency crews respond to a semi-truck fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDOT sent an alert just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, warning drivers that the right lane of Wisconsin 11 eastbound at US 51 southbound is closed.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Janesville Fire Department are responding to the fire.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

