UPDATE: Lanes reopen on WIS 11 in Janesville after semi fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open following a semi-truck fire on Wisconsin 11 in Janesville Tuesday morning.
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A lane of Wisconsin 11 eastbound is blocked as emergency crews respond to a semi-truck fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT sent an alert just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, warning drivers that the right lane of Wisconsin 11 eastbound at US 51 southbound is closed.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi fire on WI-11 in Janesville blocking the right lane of eastbound travel. Officials are on the scene, slow down if driving through this area. pic.twitter.com/9EwA1F81Fj— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) April 12, 2022
The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Janesville Fire Department are responding to the fire.
The is a developing story. Check back for updates.