...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Left lane of I-94 back open at U.S. 12 after crash

  Updated
  • 0
Crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The left lane of westbound I-94 is closed at U.S. Highway 12 in rural Sauk County due to a crash.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to last two hours.

Several agencies are on scene responding to the crash.

A single vehicle rolled over in the median, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.  

Authorities did not know if the crash involved any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

