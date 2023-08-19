UPDATE: Left lane of I-94 back open at U.S. 12 after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared.
SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The left lane of westbound I-94 is closed at U.S. Highway 12 in rural Sauk County due to a crash.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to last two hours.
Several agencies are on scene responding to the crash.
A single vehicle rolled over in the median, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Authorities did not know if the crash involved any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.