UPDATE: Lockdowns lifted at Middleton area schools, situation reportedly resolved

UPDATE (WKOW) — Lockdowns at several Middleton area schools have been lifted following a "safety situation" at Middleton High School.
A note sent to parents from the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District said Middleton Police responded to the high school within minutes, and no injures have been reported. The situation is reportedly resolved.
Clark Street Community School, Kromrey Middle School and Sauk Trail Elementary School have been taken off of lockdown. The letter to parents said there were no threats to those schools or any others in the district.
Middleton High School remains under a "building secure" status out of precaution. This means classes are resuming as normal but the building is still locked.
UPDATE (WKOW) — The "situation" at Middleton High School is under control.
A spokesperson with Middleton Police said there was a report of a subject on campus with a gun. That person is in custody.
More details are expected later on Monday.
UPDATE (WKOW) — Middleton Police have confirmed to 27 News that someone has been taken into custody in relation to a "situation" at Middleton High School.
MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Several schools are on lockdown in Middleton.
A note sent to parents said Middleton High School, Clark Street Community School, Kromrey Middle School are on lockdown. Sauk Trail Elementary School is on a soft hold.
The Middleton Police Department told 27 News that there is a "situation" at Middleton High School and law enforcement are on scene. Officials said there is not an active shooter.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we get more information.