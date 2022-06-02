UPDATE: Madison charter school student reports gun in staff member's bag, school holds emergency board meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A student from a charter school on Madison's east side reported they found a handgun in a staff member's bag on Wednesday.
The Milestone Democratic School educators' co-op sent an email Wednesday evening about the incident, saying it was a "serious issue" that is being treated with "every bit of caution."
According to the email, a student found a handgun in a staff member's bag and reported it to another staff member.
The school said the staff member who received the report then secured the bag in a locked office. The bag was later taken to a locked car and removed from campus. This staff member never personally saw the handgun.
The email said the staff member who owned the bag will not report to the school until further notice.
The school's Board of Directors held an emergency meeting with its lawyer Thursday night.
After the meeting, the Educators' Co-op sent a letter to families, detailing the actions it is taking. The co-op says the board directed members of the co-op to refer the issue to law enforcement, with clear instructions to emphasize this was an egregious mistake with no threat or harm or physical harm done. Board members also directed the co-op to put the staff member on suspended leave, with pay, until the situation is resolved by law enforcement.
The letter says the staff member's gun was not loaded. It also says the staff member had a concealed carry permit for the firearm.
"This will be a slow process, which is uncomfortable – but we will continue to work diligently and cautiously to protect everyone involved," the letter sent Thursday night reads. "We also want to ask your respect for the process we are undertaking. It is a very serious process, and we will be very restricted in what we can share publicly. That includes the name of the staff member, and of course names of any students involved."
The original email the school sent about the incident is below.
This is a developing story.
Dear Milestone families and students,
We are committed to the safety of our school community. You trust us every day to keep students safe while at school, and we take that responsibility seriously.
This afternoon a student reported to a staff member that they discovered a handgun in a different staff member’s personal bag. The staff member who received the report immediately secured the bag in a locked office, and it was later directly removed to a locked car and taken off campus. The staff member that received the report did not personally see a handgun.
This is the most serious issue and we are treating it with every bit of caution.
The staff member who the bag belongs to will not report to school tomorrow, or until further notice. Our Board of Directors will convene an emergency session tomorrow to consult with our lawyer and prepare a thorough investigation. At every stage, we will share with you all the information that we are able to share, as determined by our lawyer. Transparency and safety (physical, and also social and emotional) will continue to be our priorities going forward.
We will host a special School Meeting tomorrow morning to dialogue with students about their experiences, thoughts, and feelings. Staff will be available throughout the day to support students and listen to their concerns. We are also here to understand your concerns — please reach out to us here or at our office phone line to talk.
Sincerely,
The Educators’ Co-op at Milestone