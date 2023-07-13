UPDATE: Madison east side shooting being investigated as a homicide

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is now investigating this incident as a homicide, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to the city's east side Thursday afternoon for a shooting, according to a release from the department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way.
One person was hurt.
Chief Shon Barnes said the person's injuries are life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital.
Barnes believed the shooting stemmed from an interpersonal conflict.
No one is in custody.
Barnes said people who live nearby were out in the neighborhood when the shooting happened. He's asking anyone who saw anything to report it to police or Crime Stoppers.