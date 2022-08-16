UPDATE: Madison police arrest 1 of 2 suspects wanted for retail theft

UPDATE (WKOW) — Police say they arrested one of two people who were wanted for retail theft.
Officers had been looking for Allen Vasquez Rodriguez for a burglary at the Home Depot on Verona Road. Tuesday night, police say they were alerted that Vasquez Rodriguez was again inside the store, trying to steal merchandise.
Police say he left the store and drove off. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Vasquez Rodriguez ran off.
Vasquez Rodriguez was later arrested on Chalet Gardens Court in Fitchburg while trying to get into a home.
Prior to Vasquez Rodriguez's arrest, police posted an incident report which said he may be with Hannah Magli. After Vasquez Rodriguez's arrest, officers said Magli is still at large.
********
MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for help in locating a man wanted for a burglary in Madison.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer says Allen Vasquez Rodriguez is wanted for a burglary on Verona Road, as well as "numerous retail thefts." Fryer said he's been spotted stealing items such as power tools and yard equipment from "several area businesses."
Fryer said Vasquez Rodriguez may be with Hannah Magli, who she says is also wanted for retail theft.
MPD is asking the two suspects to turn themselves in.
Anyone with information on the thefts are asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345. Tipsters can also contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.