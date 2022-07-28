UPDATE: Madison Police Department releases photos of person of interest in stranger sexual assault

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has released photos of a person of interest in a sexual assault in downtown Madison early Sunday morning.
Police are releasing the photos hours after announcing one man, identified as Ivan Smart, was arrested in connection to the assault.
MADISON (WKOW) — A man has been arrested for a sexual assault in downtown Madison early Sunday morning.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Ivan Smart, 22, of Madison was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He faces pending charges of first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.
Police said a woman was waiting for a rideshare driver on the 500 block of State Street Sunday, when two men came up to her making sexually inappropriate comments and groped her without consent.
The men then led her to a nearby vehicle and drove away, but she fought back and was able to get out of the vehicle.