UPDATE: Madison's fire chief says 4 people hurt in west side explosion

UPDATE (WKOW) – Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon gave an update on the explosion in the area of South Gammon Road and Park Ridge Drive in Madison.
According to Chief Carbon, multiple injuries have been reported. First responders took one person to the hospital, and three others traveled to the hospital on their own.
The city's Heavy Urban Rescue Team remains on scene in an effort to secure the building. Crews have searched the building and have no reason to believe anyone is trapped inside and they haven’t received any reports of any missing individuals.
Chief Carbon says at least six units have been affected and have been deemed uninhabitable.
Roads near the explosion will remain closed for several hours. Madison Police have asked the public to stay clear of the 900 block of South Gammon Road.
Several agencies have responded to the explosion including Madison Police, Madison Fire and Madison Gas and Electric.
The American Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.
This is a developing story.
MADISON (WKOW) -- There was an explosion in the area of South Gammon Road and Park Ridge Drive in Madison Tuesday evening, according to a Dane County Dispatch official.
It happened shortly before 6:00 p.m.
A 27 News crew on scene saw a collapsed home in the Windsor Condominium neighborhood.
A witness told 27 News the area smelled like gas, and she saw one man taken away in an ambulance.
The official said emergency crews are investigating. Avoid the area, if possible.
