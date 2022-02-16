UPDATE: Man arrested after tactical situation south of Baraboo

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a 22-year-old man was arrested after a tactical situation in the town of Sumpter Wednesday evening.
Deputies were called to the Bluffview Estates mobile home park around 2 p.m. The property was located off Hwy. 12 near the old Badger Ammo Plant.
There was an outstanding felony arrest warrant out for him and authorities said he had threatened someone.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the man, he refuse and stated he had a gun.
After initial conversations got nowhere and public concern grew, the Sauk County Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Critical Incident Negotiations (CIN) teams were called to the scene.
Negotiators attempted to convince the man to surrender. Ongoing attempts failed, so Sheriff Meister said members of the ERT used chemical munitions to enter the home, locate the suspect and arrest him.
He was arrested for the outstanding warrant and numerous additional charges will be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.
No one was injured.
The scene was cleared around 8:15.
TOWN OF SUMPTER (WKOW) — There is a large police presence in North Freedom in the area of the Bluffview Estates mobile home park.
Dispatchers at the Sauk County Sheriff's Office have confirmed a SWAT team is at the scene.
Police have roads blocked off and are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.