UPDATE: Man hurt in shooting along Highway 12 outside of Waunakee

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office say one man was shot while driving along Highway 12.
They say after being shot, the man pulled off Highway 12 near the intersection with Highway 19 and called 911.
The victim was taken to UW Hospital. At this point, it's unclear how he is doing.
Officials say another crash on Highway 12 appears to be unrelated.
********
SPRINGFIELD (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic on eastbound Highway 19 are closed at Highway 12 due to a law enforcement incident.
The WisDOT Traffic Management Center sent an alert about the closure just before 8 p.m. Friday.
The WisDOT Traffic Management Center sent an alert about the closure just before 8 p.m. Friday.