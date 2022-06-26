 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Man punched in face at Madison park during robbery

  • Updated
Tenney Park Robbery

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery Sunday evening.

Lt. Jennifer Hannah said it happened at 6:45 p.m. at Tenney Park on North Thornton Avenue. 

The victim said he was in the park when a man approached him and took his wallet. He said he was punched in the face, causing minor injury.

Based on a description given to officers, they were able to locate and arrest the suspect shortly after.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police confirm officers are responding to "an incident" at Tenney Park, resulting in a large police presence. 

The Officer in Charge was not able to provide details about what prompted the response because the investigation is currently underway. 

This is a developing story. 