UPDATE: Man who went missing from Mt. Olympus waterpark found

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Ronnie Ford has been found and reunited with family, according to Lake Delton Police Department Sgt. Tyler Bongard.
WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing from Mt. Olympus on Saturday afternoon.
70-year-old Ronnie Lee Ford was last seen around 4:30 p.m. entering the restrooms near the outdoor wave pool at the Mt. Olympus waterpark.
Authorities say he was at the waterpark with family, and it isn't known where he went after entering the restrooms.
Ford has dementia and resides with his granddaughter. He does not know how to drive anymore, and has not gone missing before, but is known to wander around his neighborhood, authorities say.
Ford is described as a white man, measuring about 5' 5", 180 lbs, with green eyes and gray or partially gray short hair. Authorities say he also has tattoos on both knuckles that say "Love", tattoos on both arms that say "AW" and "Ronald", and a mole on his left cheek.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray tennis shoes, a gray shirt with "The best dads get promoted to grandpas," and a gray baseball cap with a red "L".
Anyone with information about Ford's whereabouts is asked to call the Lake Delton Police Department at (608) 355-4495.