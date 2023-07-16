 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air
quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to remain in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin
within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UPDATE: Man who went missing from Mt. Olympus waterpark found

  • Updated
  • 0
Ronnie Lee Ford

Photo: Wisconsin Department of Justice

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Ronnie Ford has been found and reunited with family, according to Lake Delton Police Department Sgt. Tyler Bongard.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing from Mt. Olympus on Saturday afternoon.

70-year-old Ronnie Lee Ford was last seen around 4:30 p.m. entering the restrooms near the outdoor wave pool at the Mt. Olympus waterpark.

Authorities say he was at the waterpark with family, and it isn't known where he went after entering the restrooms.

Ford has dementia and resides with his granddaughter. He does not know how to drive anymore, and has not gone missing before, but is known to wander around his neighborhood, authorities say.

Ford is described as a white man, measuring about 5' 5", 180 lbs, with green eyes and gray or partially gray short hair. Authorities say he also has tattoos on both knuckles that say "Love", tattoos on both arms that say "AW" and "Ronald", and a mole on his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray tennis shoes, a gray shirt with "The best dads get promoted to grandpas," and a gray baseball cap with a red "L".

Anyone with information about Ford's whereabouts is asked to call the Lake Delton Police Department at (608) 355-4495.

Tags

Recommended for you