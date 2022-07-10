UPDATE: Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash north of Portage, lanes reopened

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of northbound and southbound traffic on I-39 have reopened.
Wisconsin State Patrol reported all lanes were back open at 3:13 p.m.
ENDEAVOR (WKOW) -- Med Flight was called to a multiple vehicle crash on I-39 in Endeavor Sunday afternoon.
Marquette County dispatch received a call about a multiple vehicle crash on I-39 near mile marker 102 at 1 p.m.
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Oxford Fire Department responded to the incident.
Officials said Med Flight was called to the scene.
The sheriff's office reported lanes in both directions were closed.
State Patrol told 27 News one lane of I-39 northbound was reopened around 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.