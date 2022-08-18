Update: Medical examiner identifies Madison stabbing victim

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 35-year-old man who was killed on Mayfair Avenue last Friday as Larry Fullilove of Madison.
According to a release, Fullilove was pronounced deceased at a local hospital on August 13, 2022.
Preliminary results from the autopsy show that Fullilove died from "homicidal sharp force related trauma."
The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.
MADISON (WKOW) -- A weapons violation on Madison's east side has developed into a homicide investigation.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a 35-year-old man was found with a stab wound in the area of Mayfair Avenue and Lexington Avenue.
Fryer said officers immediately began first-aid efforts for the victim. The man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
The Madison Police Violent Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.
The victim's name has not been released. Fryer said this incident "does not appear to be random."
If you have information regarding this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com