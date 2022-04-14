UPDATE: Merrimac Ferry reopens after being closed for most of day due to high winds

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Merrimac Ferry reopened Thursday evening, according to an updated alert from Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Merrimac Ferry is closed Thursday due to high winds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT sent out an alert at 9 a.m., saying all lanes of WIS 113 northbound and southbound at Palisade Street are blocked.
According to our 27 StormTrack meteorologists, a wind advisory is in place in southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.