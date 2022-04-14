 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Merrimac Ferry reopens after being closed for most of day due to high winds

  • Updated
MERRIMAC

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Merrimac Ferry reopened Thursday evening, according to an updated alert from Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

*****

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Merrimac Ferry is closed Thursday due to high winds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDOT sent out an alert at 9 a.m., saying all lanes of WIS 113 northbound and southbound at Palisade Street are blocked.

According to our 27 StormTrack meteorologists, a wind advisory is in place in southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.