UPDATE: Merrimac Ferry reopens Sunday morning

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent a notification around 11:30 a.m. announcing that the Merrimac Ferry has been reopened.
MERRIMAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced in a notification Sunday morning that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs.
The ferry brings cars and people across the Wisconsin River at the Village of Merrimac as part of State Highway 113. The Ferry's closure also closes the highway at that location.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates this closure will last for one hour. The notification was sent shortly after 11 a.m.
Check back for updates.