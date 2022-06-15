 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC, SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN,
SOUTHEASTERN DANE, NORTHEASTERN ROCK, SOUTHEASTERN DODGE, JEFFERSON,
NORTHERN OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN WAUKESHA COUNTIES...

At 1039 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing flash flooding along County U north of County S in the
Hartford Area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The
expected rainfall rate is 2 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown, Mequon, Whitewater,
Hartford, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Sussex, Hartland, Jefferson,
Delafield, Jackson, Lake Mills, Edgerton, Mayville, Slinger,
Saukville, Kewaskum and Horicon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

UPDATE: MGE still working to restore power to more than 600 customers in 'complex restoration event'

  • Updated
MGE-logo

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Some Madison Gas & Electric (MGE) customers may still be without power until Thursday.

In an update late Wednesday night, MGE said the storm that rolled through on Wednesday resulted in some new outages and slowed progress on power restoration.

As of 9:45 p.m., 836 customers still did not have service. By the time this story was updated around 11 p.m., that number dropped to 655.

MGE says crews will be working through the overnight hours and Thursday to address the remaining outages.

********

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Gas & Electric is still working to restore power to over 1,200 customers after a serious storm Monday. 

Crews worked through the night, and now MGE says around 95% of those who lost power have it back. But, they say damage this significant hasn't been seen in more than 30 years and the number of separate incidents is "extremely rare" in this area. 

Crews will work throughout Wednesday, too, but impending severe weather could impact those plans or cause new outages. MGE is dispatching all of its available crews as well as adding crews from other utilities to restore power to the around 1,200 customers who still don't have it. 

MGE says restoration is taking so long because this is "the largest number of individual incidents MGE has experienced at one time." Their largest challenge remains the volume of downed lines, number of individual incidents, and new outages. 

Customers still are unable to see estimated restoration time on MGE's outage map, but the service may return later today. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com