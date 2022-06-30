UPDATE: Middleton man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Ronald Schultz has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a man who was last seen in the Town of Middleton.
They're looking for 78-year-old Ronald Schultz.
According to the alert, Schultz left his home around 4 p.m. Thursday. Schultz does not have his phone on him.
Schultz may be driving a green/blue Toyota RAV4 with Wisconsin "Higher Education" license plate PR0FS.
If you've seen Schultz or the vehicle, you should call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at (608)284-6800