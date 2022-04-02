UPDATE: Middleton woman found dead in Iron County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Iron County Sheriff's Office said Kelsey Musgrove was found dead at approximately 11:25 a.m. Sunday.
In a release, the sheriff's office said deputies found Musgrove's car in the parking area at the Potato River Falls. Indications at the scene and information from family and friends led investigators to believe she went hiking along the Potato River and hadn't returned to her car.
25 external agencies from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota assisted the sheriff's office in a ground, air and water search.
Musgrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at UW Health.
The sheriff said his department is investigating her death but foul play is not suspected.
IRON COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 30-year-old Middleton woman went missing on a hiking trip in Iron County, according to a press release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
The Middleton Police Department contacted the Iron County Sheriff's Office on March 30 reporting a woman who went on a hiking trip and hasn't returned. Her last contact was that she had reached the Potato River Falls in Gurney on March 26.
Middleton Police Detectives learned through the woman's family and friends that she went to the area to hike and photograph Potato River Falls. Several messages and communication indicated that she was at the falls, and she mentioned that her phone battery was low. After that, all communication ceased.
Information gathered from the cell phone provider showed that the last transmission from her phone came from the Potato River Falls area on March 26.
An extensive search of the area is underway, and multiple specialized resources have been brought in to assist, such as K-9s, drones, helicopters, dive teams, and remote underwater vehicles.
Search efforts are ongoing at this time, and the Iron County Sheriff's Office asks the public to avoid the area to allow them to continue to do a safe, systematic, and thorough search.