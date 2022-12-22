UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found in Beloit

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The missing girl has been found.
The City of Beloit Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. They also thanked the public for their help.
BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old.
The Department posted on its Facebook page the girl was last seen in the 800 block of Wisconsin Ave. walking North.
She's white, wearing a black coat with multi-colored designs, gray pants, black boots, a black surgical mask and a blanket wrapped around her shoulders.
If you see her or have any information, contact the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.