UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found in Beloit

Beloit Police badge

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The missing girl has been found.

The City of Beloit Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. They also thanked the public for their help.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old.

The Department posted on its Facebook page the girl was last seen in the 800 block of Wisconsin Ave. walking North. 

She's white, wearing a black coat with multi-colored designs, gray pants, black boots, a black surgical mask and a blanket wrapped around her shoulders.

If you see her or have any information, contact the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.