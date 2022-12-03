UPDATE: Missing 62-year-old found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Triplett was found safe Sunday morning.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is asking for your help to find a missing woman who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Authorities say 62-year-old Everlee Triplett was last seen on Madison's west side at Brompton Circle at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
According to MPD, she does not have access to a vehicle and may utilize public transportation, though she has not done so in years.
Triplett is Black with brown eyes and short gray or partially gray hair. She stands 5'9" and weighs 154 pounds. Triplett also has missing teeth.
MPD says she was last seen wearing a zip up hoodie with a Raider's logo on the front and brown leather men's shoes.
Anyone with information should call Madison police at 608-255-2345, option 6.