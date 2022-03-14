 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing Baraboo teen found safe

  • Updated
Tempest Stone

UPDATE (WKOW) — Baraboo Police say Tempest has been located safe. 

BARABOO (WKOW) — The Baraboo Police Department is looking for a juvenile they call "at risk." 

The teen, identified as Tempest Stone, was last seen at her residence on March 13 at 8:30 p.m. Police did not state Tempest's age. 

Tempest was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, black jacket and a blue STITCH (from Disney's Lilo & Stitch) backpack. Tempest is around 5'4," weighs 100 lbs, maroon colored hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone who has seen Tempest or any information on her location is asked to contact Sauk County dispatch at 608-356-4895.

