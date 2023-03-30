 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing Beloit woman found

  • Updated
Patricia Edwardson

Photo from Beloit Police Department/Facebook

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit police said Patricia Edwardson has been found. 

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit are asking for help to find a missing woman.

According to a Thursday night post on the agency's Facebook page, 59-year-old Patricia Edwardson was last seen around 4 p.m. at Kadlec Drive and West Hart Road.

In a Missing Endangered Person Alert issued after the Facebook post, police said Edwardson was last seen in a nursing home facility on Kadlec Drive. They said staff members at the facility conducted their rounds at the facility around 4 p.m. and when they returned to their stations around 4:45-5 p.m., they noticed Edwardson was missing.

She was last seen wearing a long, brown coat, brown boots and blue jeans.

Police say Edwardson has a history of dementia and a history of walking away from the facility.

Law enforcement officers and her family members are actively searching for her.

If you've seen Edwardson, you should call (608)757-2244.

