Update: Missing Darlington man with autism found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sean Barbee has been found safe by the Madison Police Department.
DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Darlington police are searching for a man with autism who went missing in late March.
Darlington Police Department Chief Jason King said 25-year-old Sean Barbee was last seen on March 23 at his home in Darlington. King said the family's communication with Barbee before he disappeared left them concerned about his mental health.
King said Barbee has "expressed a desire to isolate himself and go off the grid," but said Barbee has no survival skills, so his family is worried about him.
Barbee's recent phone activity suggests he is in the Madison or Dane County area.
Barbee is described as a Black man who is 5'11", weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair. He may be wearing running or sports clothes as he is a runner.
King said Barbee does not have a car, so he may be on bike or on foot.
If you have information on Barbee's whereabouts, call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4981.