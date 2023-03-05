UPDATE: Missing elderly man found in Vernon County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Richard Hoffer has been found safe early Monday morning.
LAFARGE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin authorities issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for 76-year-old Richard Hoffer.
Hoffer is missing from Maple Ridge Lane in LaFarge. He is 5'9", weighs 184 lbs. and has blue eyes, gray hair and a full beard and mustache.
He was last seen wearing a stocking cap, Levi brand jeans, an olive down-filled Cabela's brand jacket, LaCrosse camo boots and a watch with a brown band.
Hoffer was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday. He is driving a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra double cab with a soft roll-up bed cover. The truck has Wisconsin license plate 205821.
The truck Hoffer is driving is similar to the one in this picture.
Anyone with information about where Hoffer is asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at (608) 637-2123.